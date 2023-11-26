Integrating Artificial Intelligence into healthcare: The future is here already

By Dayo Ojerinde

With the experience I gathered covering the health beat as a journalist in Nigeria over the last five to six years, I know that we have challenges in the healthcare industry and the challenges are surmountable.

Challenges in the healthcare space is not peculiar to Nigeria, it’s a global issue and each country is dealing with it the best way they could. It is one thing to realise there is a problem and it is another thing to work towards solving those problems.

It is, however, important to state that artificial intelligence has been tested and proven to find solutions to some of the challenges in the healthcare space. Again, this is alone won’t guarantee result if the necessary infrastructure and manpower are not put in place. Yes, people can

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian doctor, Dr Olufunilayo Ogunsanya on Twitter recently said, “medical care does NOT exist in a vacuum. Comprehensive medical care is NOT just about access to doctors/even doctors holding consultations. It’s about an entire functioning health system.

“For instance if I see a patient on telemedicine now and they need an urgent ambulance – where will they get one? Is there provision for that?

“If they need a lifesaving medication, how will they get it if they can’t afford it?

“If they have a medical condition that needs routine medical reviews with a family physician in a primary care setting, how will that be arranged?

“Again, except and unless we fix the fundamentals first- we are only wasting our time and resources on white elephant projects that sounds nice on paper but are factually useless in reality.”

I agree with Dr Olufunmilayo that artificial intelligence in healthcare will succeed if other things are put in place. This is will be a win-win for everyone.

Here are a few operations in the healthcare sector that AI can be useful for;

Diagnosis and Imaging: AI algorithms can analyze medical images (like X-rays, MRIs) for early detection of diseases, assisting healthcare professionals in accurate diagnosis. Predictive Analytics: AI can analyze patient data to identify potential health risks and predict disease outbreaks, enabling proactive and preventive measures. Personalized Medicine: AI helps analyze genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data to tailor treatment plans for individual patients, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects. Virtual Health Assistants: AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants can provide 24/7 support, answering health-related queries, scheduling appointments, and offering general health advice. Administrative Efficiency: AI can streamline administrative tasks, reducing paperwork, optimizing scheduling, and enhancing overall operational efficiency in healthcare facilities. Remote Monitoring: AI enables continuous monitoring of patients outside traditional healthcare settings, facilitating early intervention and reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. Drug Discovery: AI accelerates the drug discovery process by analyzing vast datasets, identifying potential drug candidates, and predicting their effectiveness. Robotic Surgery: AI-assisted robotic systems enhance precision in surgery, reducing recovery times and improving overall surgical outcomes.

According to Statista, the artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare market, valued at $11 billion in 2021, is projected to be worth $187 billion in 2030. That massive increase means we will likely continue to see considerable changes in how medical providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others in the healthcare industry operate.

Integrating AI into healthcare can lead to more accurate diagnoses, personalised treatments, and improved overall efficiency in delivering healthcare services. And for countries struggling with equipment and manpower, investment in AI can ease things; it can improve patients’ outcome, reduce patients wating time, solve doctor-patient ratio challenge in developing countries, reduce overhead cost of running the hospital, and many more. It is a win-win situation if the government and private healthcare facilities can embrace this innovation to solve the myriad of challenges facing the sector globally.

Ojerinde is an artificial intelligence researcher and consultant, an award-winning journalist with bias for health reporting, he can be reached via [email protected]