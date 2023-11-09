Insurers’ premium income rises 76.9% on high motor insurance cost

By Rosemary Iwunze

Following the 200 percent jerk up in premium rates for motor insurance policies in the beginning of this year, the insurance industry is seeing significant jump in motor insurance premium income.

Vanguard investigations show that motor insurance premium went up by 76.9 per cent Year-on-Year, YoY, in the first half of 2023, H1’23, to N57.3 billion from N32.4 billion recorded in H1’22.

The insurers had reported a 66.2 per cent increase in motor insurance income to N32.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, Q1’23, from N19.8 billion recorded in Q1’22.

It will be recalled that the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, in its determination to create more value for motorists, had on January 1, 2023, increased the premium rate for motor insurances in Nigeria.

NAICOM also raised claims for motorists to N3 million from N1 million in the event of an accident.

In the directive, private vehicles that were paying N5,000 premium for N1 million Third Party Property Damage (TPPD) limit, were directed to pay N15,000 premium for N3 million claims, while owner good vehicles are to pay N20 million premium for N5 million claims, and staff busses are to pay N20,000 premium for N3 million claims.

It will also be recalled that insurance consumers under the auspices of Insurance Consumers Association of Nigeria, INSCAN, rejected the hike in motor insurance premium describing it as self-serving and anti-consumer.

In a letter to NAICOM, INSCAN said the increase was hurriedly ordered without consideration of the economic situation of most Nigerians at the moment.

Meanwhile, speaking on the rising premium income, Group Managing Director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, stated that the development was inevitable following the steady rise in foreign exchange.

He stated: “When NAICOM fixed the third party motor insurance premium at N15,000, exchange rate got to over N1000 per dollar, meaning that you are paying 15 dollars for a one year third party cover that extends to West Africa, where do you find insurance to be that cheap?

“It is either you want to insure or you don’t want to insure but your decision to insure or not does not change who carries the risk. If you decide to buy a personal accident insurance, yes you have transferred the risk. In the event of any accident, the policy will take care of it.

“Even as things are getting harder by the day in the economy, the choice is ours to insure because insurance is a formal structure, it is not sentimental.”