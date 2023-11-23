Insurance experts harp on benefits of ‘critical illness’ insurance

By Mariam Eko

Insurance experts are canvassing the adoption of ‘critical illness’ insurance for individuals in order to safeguard their health.

Speaking at a webinar with the theme: ‘‘Safeguarding your Health: The Importance of Critical Illness Insurance’’, hosted by Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Mr. Abdul-Rasheed Akolade, Assistant Director, Underwriting and Marketing, Life Operations, Africa Re, highlighted the importance and benefits of adopting critical illness insurance.

He described health insurance as a key enabler of wealth, adding that critical illness insurance was a powerful tool for preserving and building wealth covering dreaded diseases, such as heart attack, stroke, cancer, coronary bypass, major organ transplants, or kidney failure.

Also speaking at the panel session which include, Dr. Yomi Sule, Founder/M.D, Tillit MSME Microservices; Mr. Adekanla Desalu, Nollywood actor and producer; Mr. Kehinde Grillo, Head of Partnership at Coronation Life Assurance, discussed the critical role of health insurance in transforming Nigeria’s economy by building more resilient lives.

One of the panelists, Dr. Yomi Sule, said that in many countries, some sort of official tax, like Value Added Tax (VAT) on transactions, is used to fund a basic public medical aid scheme.

The panel of experts pointed out that even though Nigeria did not have any national health insurance programme, the private sector provided extremely competitive offerings.

They posited that for as little as N10,000 a year, for example, Nigerians could secure up to N10 million in health insurance.

“Since premiums can generally be paid monthly, bi-monthly, annually, or even in a once-off lump sum, flexibility combined with relatively low premiums makes insurance available to most,” said Dr. Sule.

Head of Claims at Coronation Life Assurance, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ajiniran, emphasized the value of wealth as an asset. “Every effort should be made to manage and preserve health as it is the key to wealth. Nigeria’s insurance sector is leading the charge to deepen financial inclusion in the country, developing products and services designed to build and preserve wealth by equipping Nigerians to manage their health affordably.