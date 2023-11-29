Insecurity: Zamfara trains 4, 200 for community protection

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the 4, 200 personnel recruited to provide security in local communities across the state.

Lawal who visited the training camp of the Community Protection Guards on Wednesday in Gusau, said he was impressed with their behaviour and commitment to secure their communities.

The governor said the establishment of the community protection guard was to strengthen the efforts of security agencies in combating banditry across the state.

“In each of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state, a total of 300 personnel were selected for the training.

“We have confidence in all the trainees that they will play a great role in the fight against banditry in the state.

“I am here to witness the progress of the newly recruited CPG personnel training, and I am delighted with what I have seen in this camp.

“What I witnessed today has raised my hope, and I am confident that our rescue mission is on track in ensuring a better future for Zamfara,” the governor said.

He urged them to dedicate themselves to the training, saying their “sacrifice in higly needed in defending our motherland”.

Lawal emphasised the need for collective action to ensure peace and stability in the state,

“We must come together for an effective result; I believe one day, we will overcome the security challenges affecting our dear state”, he added (NAN)