Insecurity: You have done well, Ribadu tells CDS, Service Chiefs

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has eulogized the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabim Musa and the Service Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Airforce as well as the Inspector-General of Police for the good job they doing in ensuring peace and security in the country.

“I want to assure Nigerians and I can testify that things have changed and we are working as one team. We inherited a very difficult situation, a bad economy, but this administration is doing its best to meet its responsibilities, including paying back what was taken”.

“Under 5 months that we came on board, you, the armed forces of Nigeria have done well and you are doing well. You are the reason why we have a country like Nigeria today. You are doing a good job for over 240million Nigerians”.

Ribadu who spoke at the 2023 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference for Defence Advisers and Attache’s in Abuja said, “I want to thank the solid team of the CDS and the Service Chiefs. Today you have worked and literarily made everyone comfortable in Nigeria.

He told the DA’s, “Back home, things are improving. On record, we used to have about 1,300 people being killed by violent attacks by criminal elements but right now, it is less than 100. In the Niger Delta, Crude oil production used to be between 700,000 to 900,000 barrels per day, last year but today it is 1.7 million barrels per day.

“Last year, in the South East, there were 46 attacks on Police Stations. This year, we have not recorded a single attack on any police station in the last few months.

“From July to date, our armed forces and security agencies have secured the release of over 600 kidnapped people, including some who had been held captive for over three years. Today you can drive to Kaduna, even at night without attacks. Thank you armed forces for this.

Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru in his remarks tasked the defence advisers and attaches to aim towards providing a sustainable solution through defence diplomacy and code on better information sharing system.

He urged them to utilise the opportunity to energise the resolve to serve the country better in their various capacities while respecting the principle of certainty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

“You must emphasize cooperation rather than competition, act within the confines of the law and always advocate for international peace and security, honouring equality, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and manage differences in your countries of assignment.

“It is through peace that regional collaboration can be realised for enhanced national security.

“The defence advisor and attaches have continued to play the indispensable role of acting as a protector in Nigeria, facilitate joint training and exercise where lessons can be learnt and best practices adopted and enhance stable relationships to ensure peace and strategy,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye said the agency was more intentional and determined in its efforts to harness the capabilities of the defence attaché system for the attainment of national security objectives.

Undiandeye said the current and emerging threats facing Nigeria were numerous, complex integrated, multifaceted and diverse with attendant security implications for national security.

“These threats could be viewed from internal and external perspectives ranging from terrorism, secessionist agitation, armed banditry kidnapping, herders-farmers clashes to cyber threats.

He reiterated the need for sustaining collaborative efforts at all levels to consolidate the successes so far, adding that attachés had the key responsibility of ensuring effective regional collaboration to strengthen mechanisms to address identified threats.

He said the annual conference was an event that allowed the DIA to evaluate the activities of its defence sections every year.