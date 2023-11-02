Insecurity: We must flush out criminal elements in Enugu – Police vow

DC, OPS, OLASOJI left, SP Pius, OC Anti Kidnapping and CSP Mairiga inside one of the bushes.

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Following the rate of kidnappings, armed robbery and other security threats in the state, Enugu State Police Command Thursday vowed to flush out criminal elements in the state.



The force made the vow in a statement to Vanguard, saying that its officers have begun combing bushes on major highways in Enugu.



The command said: “Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu state Command have embarked on combing all the bushes in major highways and internal roads to flush out criminal elements in the state.



“Police sources said the drastic move followed stern directives from the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanyon Uzuegbu that all criminal elements and kidnappers hibernating inside bushes must be flushed out and dealt with.



“To this end, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the state, Olasojo led a team of gallant officers. They have been moving around the state to accomplish the directives from their boss.”