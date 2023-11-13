Insecurity: Police in Rivers kill two cultists

By Davies Iheamnachor

Police in Rivers State have killed two suspected cultists in an attempt to repeal the criminals after the invasion and killing of five persons in the state, on Sunday.

The dreaded cultists led by David Gift, aka, 2Baba, who is on the wanted list of the police had Sunday, 1:00 am, invaded Odiemerenyi Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area and killed five residents.

It was gathered that the police who arrived in the community in distress had engaged some of the criminals, killing two of them.

It was also gathered that the priest, who makes charms for 2Baba, described simply as, Chief Priest of Marine Iceland Deck, was among the two people gunned down, by police.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects were killed when police arrived in distress.

Iringe-Koko in a statement in Port Harcourt, Monday morning, disclosed that the cultists had invaded the community in search of police informants, adding that police repealed the killer cultists and that calm has been restored in the area.

She said: “Operatives of Ahoada Police station received a distress call at about 01:00hours on Sunday morning, November 12, 2023, that some suspected cultists loyal to wanted David Gift aka 2Baba invaded Odiemerenyi Community in search of suspected Police informants.

“The Police Division on receipt of the information swung into action and mobilized with other tactical units to the scene. On getting to the community, the hoodlums who, unfortunately, had killed five natives before the arrival of the Police opened fire on sighting the Police.

“The hoodlums were, however, overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police as two of the suspected cultists were fatally wounded.”

The statement urged residents of the community and other communities in Ahoada East to go about their legitimate businesses as adequate security is in place to counter any security challenges that may be instigated by criminal elements.