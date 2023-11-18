Insecurity: Ogun Police solicits cordial relationship between higher institutions, host communities

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has attributed the current insecurity situation in some higher institutions in the State to lack of harmony among the institutions, the student body, and the host communities.

According to Alamutu, who stated this at a meeting with representatives of tertiary institutions in Ogun State, to address the escalating security challenges on campuses in the State, the major factors contributing to insecurity in tertiary institutions is the absence of cordial relationship between the host communities and the schools.

The meeting, which took place at the command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, had in attendance, heads of tertiary institutions in the State, representatives of host communities, DPOs and representatives of student body.

The meeting was a fallout of the unfortunate incident at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, where about four female students were recently robbed and raped.

Alamutu revealed that investigations indicated a palpable lack of harmony among the university, the student body and the surrounding communities led to the unfortunate incident, stressing that

“this discord reflected flaws in the security arrangement at the institution”.

“The disturbing fact is that there is no love lost among the university, the student body, and the communities,” Alamutu said.

“We are actively working on the possibility of identifying and apprehending the culprits”.

While saying that the outcome of the investigation would be made public before the end of the month or latest, by the first week of December, he assured the public that those responsible for the heinous act would be arrested and duly prosecuted.

Acknowledging the variation in challenges across the institutions, the Commissioner of Police emphasized the need for active collaboration to address the issue effectively.

Other stakeholders, who spoke at the meeting complained about invasion the some of the campuses by herdsmen with their cattle, unannounced traditional festivals by host communities, drug peddling among the locals, robbery, sexual harassment of female students and cultism.