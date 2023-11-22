Insecurity: Ned Nwoko expresses concern over aide’s kidnap, 18 others in Abuja

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has expressed concern over the continuous captivity of his Senior Legislative Aide, Barrister Chris Agidy, and 18 others recently kidnapped in the country’s capital city, Abuja.

In a statement from his media office, the senator stated that he’s unsure of Agidy’s status after receiving reports that 12 out of the 19 victims have been allegedly killed by the kidnappers.

The statement reads: “It is with profound concern and heavy hearts that we address the recent kidnapping incident in Galadimawa, Abuja, involving multiple individuals, including the Senator’s esteemed Senior Legislative Aide, Barrister Chris Agidy.

“Approximately two weeks ago, a distressing incident unfolded where 19 individuals were forcefully taken from their homes in the Galadimawa area of Abuja. Upon receiving this distressing news, immediate measures were taken by Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, whose SLA was unfortunately among them. He contacted the Commissioner of Police who swiftly activated the OC Anti-Kidnapping team to secure the release of those abducted.

“Regrettably, we have received distressing updates from reliable police sources confirming that out of the 19 individuals abducted, 12 have been killed, while seven remain in the custody of the kidnappers. Efforts to ascertain the well-being and status of our staff, Barrister Chris, among the 7 individuals still held, are ongoing.

“From the onset, the Senator has maintained close coordination with the security operatives who have been diligently working on this matter. However, the challenges persist, as contacting the kidnappers for negotiation has proven immensely difficult. Their lines remain inactive, hindering direct communication and negotiation efforts.

The statement further states that there are ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining individuals held captive.

His words: “According to the security operatives, efforts are still focused on securing the remaining individuals held captive from the forested area approximately 100 km away, despite the daunting challenges faced in reaching the kidnappers.

“As we await further updates from the authorities, we remain resolute in our pursuit of a swift and safe resolution to this distressing situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, especially Barrister Chris’s, with whom we are in close contact during this challenging period.”