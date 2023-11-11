Insecurity: Katsina State Govt bans large night gatherings — Commissioner 

The Katsina State Government has announced a ban on all forms of large religious, social, and other forms of night gatherings in the state.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Bala Salisu-Zango, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that “this ban includes large religious and social public gatherings with the exception of obligatory prayers.”

The commissioner, however, said that in the case of such gatherings during the hours of the day, permission must be obtained.

“When it becomes necessary to hold the gathering, permission must be sought from the Police Divisional Officer within the local government area where the gathering will take place.

“This announcement is in the best public interest and safety,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ban took immediate effect.

Salisu-Zango, therefore, enjoined the public to strictly comply with the directives, as violators would face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)