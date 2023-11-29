Insecurity in South East: Group tasks CDS, FG

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

…says release of Nnamdi Kanu a bold step to tackle it

By Anayo Okoli

A civil right group, Congress of Civil Society, CCS, has reacted to the position of the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Christopher Musa, who blamed the rebellious Finland based Simon Ekpa for continued security crisis in the South East region. The group said the best option out of the problem is to release the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said releasing Kanu would provide security operatives an opportunity to differentiate between those actually fighting for his freedom and the mischievous people out to cause trouble in the region.

Abia State Chapter of the group also reminded the CDS that courts have since ordered the release of the IPOB leader, saying that his release would lighten the job of security personnel as they would be in a better position to know real criminals and those committing crimes under the guise of fighting for Nnamdi Kanu freedom.

In a statement titled: “Nigeria violation of international laws huts them”, signed by the Abia state coordinator,

Comrade Damian Ogudike reminded, the CDS, that releasing Kanu as ordered by Court would help them in effectively tackling insecurity in South East.

“While briefing the House of Representatives on the security situation, CDS Gen. Musa specifically expressed worry on how Finland-based Simon Ekpa has been fuelling the flames of insecurity across the Southeastern region. He also said that Simon Ekpa remained a key issue that must be looked into by the federal government as he has become a menace to the country.

“His unguarded actions, CDS noted, have resulted in loss of several lives including security personnel, crippling socio-economic activities and destruction of private and public properties.

“May we informed you CDS that we warned Nigeria security agencies to stop sending their men to fight these so called unknowing gunmen and apply a peaciful approach to solve the problem. The former President, late Umaru Yaradua fought MEND in Niger Delte with guns and mechine guns and failed. At last, he introduced amnesty, this policy and stratagy brought the war to an end. Why not you change approach?

“From the survey we conducted, the only option Nigeria government has as state is to release Mazi Nnadi Kalu. Releasing Kanu will at large extent solve the CDS challenge. Bullets and guns can never kill ideology.

“We heard CDS saying that Finland government should rendention Mazi Simon Ekpa. Such demand made by Nigeria CDS may not see the light of the day because Finnish Government sees Nigeria as irresponsible state that doesn’t respect neither international laws nor their own laws.

“We wish to remind the CDS that it was on record that the United Nation (UN) committee Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) had on April 4, 2022, adopted a report which stated that Nigeria Government should release Kanu and the said report indicted both your Nigeria and Kenya Governments for illegal arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention of Kanu in the facility of Department of Security Services (DSS).

“The CDS should also be aware that the report further gave Nigeria Government six months within which they would state its opinion on Kanu’s matter, steps taken to comply with all the recommendations thereof?

“Again, Nigeria courts have set Mazi Kanu free from all accusations and allegations yet the executive arm of governmrnt ignores and still held Kanu. With all these violation of laws, do you think any nation will take Nigeria serious on your demand on Simon Ekpe?

“It is said that he who goes to equity must go with clean hands. CDS, If executuive starts to obey both local and international laws Finnish Government will listen to your demand”.