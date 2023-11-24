Insecurity : Enugu Govt orders restructure of New Artisan cattle market

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has given an order to the operators of the New Artisan cattle market to restructure the market into a none residential market as obtained in every other market in the state and world over.

The state government agency said that the realignment became necessary following measures it has mapped out to combat insecurity in the state.

Addressing leaders of the Market, Chairman of ECTDA, Dr. Uche Anaya said that the measure became expedint in other to forestall the likely infiltration of criminals dislodged from the Abia state cattle market at Lokpanta.

Anaya insisted that it was necessary to agree on a time the market must open for business each morning and time for its closure after which every trader vacate the market for the next business day.

He said that the state government was ready to work with the security arrangement by the traders of the market but must be screened and regulated by the state government.

According to Anaya, “This meeting is in line with the directive of the Governor on the need to secure your market and ensure that nobody comes into your market to start fermenting trouble. Your market will open in the morning and close in the evening just as it’s obtainable anywhere in the world.

“We don’t want anyone sleeping there again, we will provide security and we’re ready to work with your own security but we must register them after which they will be issued with identification cards. We don’t want intruders to enter into the market. We need Artisan market to be safe and clean!”

He stated that the directive will be replicated in all the markets in the state irrespective of what is sold there, adding that all forms of street trading in the state capital were prohibited.

“All those trading at the round-about should move inside the market because the area is not a market place and the taskforce will start implementation of the order very soon,” Anaya ordered.

Responding, the chairman of the New Artisan market, Danladi Abubakar raised the issue of the peculiarity of livestock market, disclosing that the present location of the market is a temporal place which those sleeping the market hav families.

The ECTDA chairman however maintained that security takes prominence insisting that nobody will be allowed to live in any market in the state capital.

In his submission, the vice chairman of New Artisan Market, Alhaji Aminu pleaded with the state government to allow them get back to their people and come up with a time the market can open and close daily.

Anaya urged the traders to take the state as their place and understand the premium the government is placing on security.