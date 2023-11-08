Insecurity: End terrorist activities in Borno, Yobe, Reps tell Army

•Flay killing of farmers in Borno

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Army to immediately mobilise troops to Borno and Yobe states to neutralize terrorists attacking communities and restore normalcy to the region.

It also condemned the terrorist attack on farmers in Borno communities, which led to the killing of several farmers and disappearance of many.

Adopting two motions of urgent public importance brought by Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) and Lawan Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe), the House asked the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North East Development Commission, NEDC, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to, as a matter of urgency, mobilize humanitarian and relief materials to the affected communities.

Moving the motion at plenary, Satomi informed the House that on Saturday, November 4, heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists attacked Zabarmari farmers working in their rice fields, killing several of them.

He noted that the attack was carried out by terrorists less than 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital

The lawmaker expressed concern over the strategy deployed by these terrorists who were on motorcycles, divided themselves into three groups, and attacked not with guns but cutlasses and knives to stab and butcher the victims.

According to him, security forces and Civilian Joint Task Force groups in the northeast of Borno have recovered nine dead bodies, while the search continues for many more declared missing.

“In spite of the terrorist attack of Saturday, November 4, and the current search and rescue operations which are still ongoing, another attack and massacre of about 50 persons was again carried out on the night of Sunday, November 5,’’ he said.

According to Satomi, urgent and drastic steps should be taken for the area nt to be completely overrun by terrorists with attendant dire consequences.

In his motion, Lawan Ali, decried the insecurity in the area, noting the terrorist attack in Nguro Kayaiya, a community under Kusur Damakarwa Ward, in between Gumsa and Kusur towns of Geidam LGA of Yobe State on Monday, October 30 and Tuesday 31.

Ali also said the terrorists who were on a revenge mission, went to Nguro Kayaiya riding on about 15 motorbikes with sophisticated weapons, paraded and killed 16 male villagers on the outskirts of the village and later burnt down houses, vehicles, and tricycles in the village.

He noted that on Tuesday, October 31, in the afternoon, villagers from neighbouring Mallam Kelluri of Gumsa village unit numbering about 14 on a tricycle, ran over an explosive device planted by the terrorist around the village which exploded and killed 12 persons, while 4 were taken to the hospital

The lawmaker said several villages, including Nguro Kayaiya, Jororo villages in Geidam LGA, and Garin Bulama Garaiye, in Yunusari Local Government were burnt down.

He said: “This is one of several attacks in Geidam and Yunusari LGAs within the spate of 13 years.’’

Ali added that the recent attack had caused serious humanitarian crisis, with residents fleeing to bushes, nearby villages, and other local governments, having been made homeless.