Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in Zamfara — Indigenes beg Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Zamfara state indigenes, including a coalition of human right activists, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in the state due to the worsening insecurity situation.

The indigenes under the aegis of coalition of activists and human rights defense in 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, made the plea during a press conference held on Friday, in Abuja.

Speaking, the coalition’s national president, Comrade Suleman Shikanfi, highlighted the alarming rate at which banditry and other criminal activities have been on the rise in Zamfara state.

He alleged that the state government has failed to effectively address the security challenges, leading to the loss of lives and property and fee for indigenes to visit their families.

He said: “First of all, the issue of insecurity in Zamfara state has become a catastrophe because every single hour people will be killed. A lot of people lost their homes, lost their cattles and lost their lives and the primary objective of this present dispensation under Governor Dauda Lawal, is to secure their lives and protect their properties. But, he couldn’t do it.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a respected leader and a listening president to enforce a state of emergency in Zamfara state, just like what Obasanjo did to Joshua in Jos.

On his part, the national secretary, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, while eulogizing the past governor, Bello Matawalle, on driving holistic development and ensuring that peace thrived in the state, however, expressed disappointment over the incumbent governor’s motivation to curb insecurity in the state.