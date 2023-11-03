Innocent Abu appointed Ambassador of war against drug abuse 

As part of renewed efforts towards combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking and in recognition of his role as a critical stakeholder in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rotarian Innocent Abu has been appointed as an Ambassador for War Against Drug Abuse (WADA).

Innocent Abu’s dedication to curbing drug abuse and raising awareness on its dangers, particularly among the youths, is in alignment with NDLEA’s commitment to waging war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the society.

In a statement, it was revealed that as WADA Ambassador, Innocent Abu will play a major role in the agency’s sensitisation efforts by educating and empowering the youths on the dangers of drug abuse.

“His expertise and passion for the cause will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the ongoing fight against drug abuse. Innocent Abu’s appointment reflects the collaboration between NDLEA and passionate individuals who understand the urgency of addressing this critical issue. This partnership aims to create a society free from the devastating impact of drug abuse.”

A Paul Harris fellow of Rotary International District 9110 Lagos and CEO of Innostar Ventures, Rotarian Innocent Abu is a dedicated advocate for drug abuse prevention and has a distinguished record of community service and leadership.