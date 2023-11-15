Infrastructure: How FG can guarantee value for money – Quantity Surveyors

John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors, QS, Olayemi Shonubi, has said the federal government can only guarantee that Nigerian taxpayers get value for money when it engages certified professionals in carrying out projects, especially in the provision of infrastructure.

Shonubi said this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He spoke ahead of the 30th Biennial Conference and General meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, held in Abuja, from the 21st to the 25th of November, 2023.

According to him, if the government engages certified professionals who abound within the nation it will reduce waste and ensure prudent management of resources.

He said, for instance, a lot of resources can be conserved if the government engages the services of a qualified and certified Quantity Surveyor who is trained to ascertain the cost of construction projects and development, a lot of funds can be conserved thereby reducing waste to the barest minimum.

Speaking about the forthcoming biennial conference, Shonubi said, “The theme for the two-day conference which is to address the critical challenges facing Nigeria’s infrastructural growth is: Integrated Cost Management Solutions for Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Delivery: A key to National Economic Development.”

“Through seven distinct sub-themes, our conference will seek to explore and Interrogate crucial aspects such as Cost Management Best Practices, Sustainable Infrastructure Finance and Investment, Policy, Regulatory Frameworks, Standards, Data for Cost Management of Infrastructure, and Procurement Strategies for Cost-Effective Infrastructure Development.”

Shonubi also said the event will also usher in new members who will be indicted at various levels.

He equally said, “There shall be the formal investiture of the 27th President of the Institute, QS Kene Chris Nzekwe, as well as the Inauguration of the newly elected members of the National Executive Council that will steer the affairs of the Institute for the next two years.

Nigeria will also be also be playing host to Quantity Surveyors from across Africa for the 9th Triennial General Assembly of the African Association of Quantity Surveyors which will take place on the sidelines of the biannual conference on the 24th of November, 2023.

Some of the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, as well as his counterparts in Housing and the Federal Capital Territory, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa and Barr. Nyesom Wike respectively.