Infrastructure: Gov Abiodun asks capital market to partner FG, states

Gov Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday advocated a collaboration among states, the federal government, and the capital market in raising funds for the provision of needed infrastructure in the country.

The governor, who spoke as the special guest of honour at the 27th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abeokuta yesterday, noted that basic infrastructure was key in engendering socio-economic development as no country could expand its economic base without adequate infrastructure.

Prince Abiodun said the stock exchange served as veritable source of funds, which governments could tap into for the execution of projects, adding that Ogun State was willing to take advantage of this in the near future.

The governor said: “The stock exchange is extremely important to the economy of any country. In the case of Nigeria, they should look at how they can ensure that we have transparency, accountability, and good governance on matters that relate to the oversight and operations of the stock exchange.

“On the other hand, we can find ways to collaborate with the exchange and how the exchange can help in aggregating the required capital to provide the needed infrastructure for this country because what is required to uplift and unlock the economy of any country is infrastructure and if the capital market can take particular interest in that, every other thing will be positively impacted in multiplying effects.

“So, it is important for us to look at how the subnational and even the federal government can collaborate and partner the stock exchange to unlock the much needed infrastructure of Nigeria.

”You can come to Ogun State by road, rail, or by air, that is because we found the fund to achieve that.”

While emphasizing that the comparative evolution of Nigeria’s capital market and others around the world was necessary, Governor Abiodun charged the conference to deliberate extensively on how the capital market could be a veritable source of capital aggregation that could fund the much needed infrastructure and enhance the growth of local businesses to provide employment and help in economic diversification.