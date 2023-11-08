Infractions: Lagos commences demolition of buildings at Int’l Trade Fair complex

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition and sealing of some buildings in the International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, area of the state over illegal construction by developers and property owners.

The exercise was carried out by the special enforcement exercise, led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr.Oluwole Sotire, the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, and functionaries of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA.

The commissioner, who supervised the sealing and partial removal of block works of some unapproved buildings, some of which were commercial premises, warehouses, and stores, said that the International Trade Fair was notorious for all forms of illegal buildings.

Also affected by the enforcement exercise on the trade fair complex were structures under construction, among which were those erected on drainage alignments.

The Commissioner decried the penchant for erecting buildings without approval, especially at the trade fair complex, where developers had been unyielding despite years of serving notices and stop-work orders.

Sotire stated that the trade fair complex being within federal government land did not exempt developers from obtaining planning permits from the Lagos State Government, as the Supreme Court judgement of 2003 explicitly placed the responsibility for planning on state governments.

He stressed that the enforcement exercise would continue in the area until 100 percent compliance was achieved.

Sotire, therefore, urged all property owners and developers within the trade fair complex to approach the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Amuwo District Office, to file their applications and regularise their buildings.