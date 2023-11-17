INEC issues Certificates of Return to Ododo, Deputy governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented certificates of return to the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, and his running mate in the election, Joel Salifu.

The certificates of return were presented at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital on Friday, amid jubilation by a mammoth crowd of supporters.

Ododo, who spoke shortly after receiving his certificate, assured the people that he would make good on his campaign promise to build on the sterling achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello while preserving the unity of the state.

He expressed appreciation to the people of the state for the overwhelming support he enjoyed at the polls, describing it as a consolidation of the strength and unity of Kogi State.

He said, “My administration will be committed to sustaining the youth and women empowerment programs of the present administration. My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains unchanged.

“My victory in last Saturday’s election is a victory for all. We will run an all-inclusive administration where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion, and political affiliation, will be carried along.”

The presentation of the certificates of return was witnessed by Governor Yahaya Bello, who urged the people of the state to join hands with Ododo in building a greater Kogi State.

”The election has come and gone, and a winner has emerged. I call on the people of the state to work towards the unity and togetherness our administration has achieved,” he said.