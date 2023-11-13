Industry leaders storm Lagos,  as firm marks Silver Jubilee

Nigeria’s premier accounting body, Kreston Pedabo, is expected to host a gathering of global industry leaders in the coming days to commemorate the remarkable achievements the organisation has made over the past 25 years.

The milestone anniversary symposium, scheduled to take place in Lagos on the 16th of this month, comes on the heels of the Nigerian firm’s recent inclusion into the Kreston Global network.

Established in 1998 by Ajibade Fashina and Albert Folorunsho, Pedabo has been unwavering in its commitment to delivering tailored solutions and advisory services, empowering both public and private sector companies to realise sustainable business development.

Under the banner of “Surviving Decades: The Impacts of Building a Business on a Foundation of Excellence,” the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holding Plc, Herbert Wigwe is to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The panel discussion will feature a distinguished line-up of industry leaders, including Managing Director of Triumph Power & Gas Limited, Bolaji Ososami, Managing Director of Unified Payments Services Limited, Agada Apochi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited, Mira Mehta, Founder, Design Union Limited, Anthony Aihie, and Dr. Ola Brown, General Partner, HealthCap Africa. The event will be hosted at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino.

Ajibade Fashina expressed his pride in the organisation’s journey, stating, “This is a defining moment for us as an organisation, and I am proud of the progress we have made so far. Our 25th anniversary offers us the opportunity to appreciate our progress, rethink, recalibrate, and restrategise for the journey ahead. It also gives us the chance to appreciate the many people, especially our workforce, who have been playing remarkable roles in shaping the organisation.”

Albert Folorunsho also shared his enthusiasm for the milestone, saying, “Our upcoming 25th anniversary is not only significant, but it also provides us with a moment to recommit ourselves to our mission and values. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact and drive our organisation forward.”