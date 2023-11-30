Industry leaders, management professionals explore workplace trends ahead of 2024

By Rita Okoye

The Workplace Outlook 2024 (TWO2024) recently witnessed an assembly of senior professionals and industry leaders, collectively delving into the imminent shifts expected in the professional sphere.

This congregation of seasoned executives and business leaders convened to unravel the trends that will shape the workplace landscape in the coming year.

During the engaging panel discussions, Dr. Deji Osasona, MD of Winbox Centre for Behavioral Change, shared invaluable insight, advising, “take it a day at a time.”

Osaz’s poignant statement resonated with the audience, advocating for a measured and adaptable approach amid the evolving workplace dynamics.

Stanley Eluwa, Human Resource and Legal Director at Promasidor Nigeria, articulated a thought-provoking perspective, asserting, “what got us here might not take us there.” Eluwa’s words encapsulated the essence of evolving workplace strategies, emphasizing the need for adaptability and innovation in navigating the changing professional landscape.

Keynote speaker, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu, CEO of Nairametrics, delivered an illuminating address, remarking, “Spend now, save tomorrow, if you want to beat inflation.” Obi-Chukwu’s insightful commentary highlighted the importance of forward-thinking financial strategies amidst evolving market dynamics.

TWO2024 facilitated vibrant discussions that underscored the paradigm shift towards remote and hybrid work models. This transformative trend, echoing the sentiments of the panelists, symbolizes a pivotal transition in workplace norms and productivity paradigms.

The discourse also emphasized the significance of employee well-being in the upcoming year, recognizing mental health initiatives as integral components of the modern workplace. Discussions echoed a unified call for fostering environments that nurture the holistic well-being of the workforce, acknowledging its direct correlation with sustained productivity and employee satisfaction.

Technology’s transformative role in reshaping job roles and skill demands emerged as a focal point. The imperative of continuous upskilling and reskilling was fervently discussed, affirming the necessity for a proactive learning culture within organizations.

TWO2024 stands as a testament to collective anticipation, adaptation, and innovation. The event’s success lies in the collective commitment of senior professionals toward steering their organizations in alignment with imminent transformations in the professional realm.

The gathering epitomized a collaborative effort to decipher the future of work. The insights gleaned from this collaborative forum offer a panoramic view, guiding professionals in shaping progressive and adaptive workplaces, poised for the dynamic landscape of 2024.