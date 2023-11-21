Industry experts call for market focused regulations, others to revive economy

By Cynthia Alo

Key industry experts have called for collaboration, technology, upskilling, financial inclusion, and market-focused regulations to attract foreign direct investments and revive Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at the launch of the Afrinvest 2023 Nigerian Banking Sector Report themed “Getting Nigeria to Work Again!” in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Robert Dickerman, stressed the importance of converting the Naira into a fully interchangeable currency and called for market-focused regulations to attract foreign direct investment.

He stated: “It’s not hard to understand what investors are looking for. The first thing they’re looking for is a convertible currency. That’s the first thing that we really need. The Naira needs to be fully interchangeable. The unified Naira is an essential baseline that we absolutely need to have.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer at Outsource Global, Amal Hassan, harped on strategic focus on upskilling the youth, creating remote work hubs, and positioning Nigeria as a global competitive force.

She said: “Nigeria’s talent is the biggest asset we have. We’re 200 plus million people, 60% of which are youth. Nigeria graduates one million graduates every year with different skill sets.

“Right now, we have readily available skills and talents in Nigeria. It will take very little to actually provide the right skill sets outside the international market. The infrastructure is there. It’s not that it’s not there.”

Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder of Piggyvest, addressed the financial inclusion challenges, especially for individuals earning lower incomes.

Eweniyi highlighted the pivotal role FinTech plays in including individuals with smaller incomes in economic growth.

She said: “The average young person coming out of university is earning N70,000 or N100,000 or N120,000. With that, they cannot participate in direct treasury bill purchases or even fixed deposits in banks. It’s tough. So, platforms like ours are now the conduit, as it were.”