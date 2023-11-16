Independence Day Celebration: Tinubu arrives Guinea Bissau

President TInubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Guinea Bissau at 5.51 am. local time (6:51 am Nigeria time) for the 50th Independence Day Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

President Tinubu was received at the country’s airport by a senior Minister and Chief of Staff to the President, Soarez Sambu.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

The ceremony is hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday.