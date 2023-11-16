Inclusive policing’ll curb crime, insecurity  — NOPRIN

By Dayo Johnson

STAKEHOLDERS in the security sector, including the Ondo Police Command and the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, yesterday, proferred ways to tackle the problems associated with inadequate policing in the country.

They advocated for saner policing in the country that the citizens would have confidence in.

Speaking during a one-day capacity-building programme on inclusive Policing for Police officers in Akure, Ondo State, the Programme officer of NOPRIN, Precious Osinaku, called for mutual understanding between the police and the policed.

Osinaku said: “Inclusive policing remains the much-needed panacea to solving the problems associated with the inadequacy of policing Nigeria.

“The programme was organised in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, in Ondo State, to bring closer to the people the campaign against police abuses and impunity in Nigeria.

“The world is pushing for community policing. The police and the policed should work hand in hand to achieve a safe and secure society and inclusive policing is a big part of community policing where everybody is involved.

“Everybody can approach the police; we can work with the police without fear or favour, expecting that we will get the desired results and of course, in promoting inclusive policing in Ondo State.

“We need to look out for certain things, how do we treat our vulnerable population, the vulnerable population, the people that are exposed to gender-based violence, domestic violence, persons with disabilities.”