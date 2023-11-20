Inclusion: Firms partner to provide affordable green energy solutions

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank plc, has partnered with Asolar, a local renewable energy company, to provide affordable green energy solutions to communities across the country.

The partnership, which was announced at the launch of Access Green Energy, on Tuesday, in Abuja, was part of moves to address Nigeria’s insufficient power supply which has hindered its economic growth and hampering the daily lives of its citizens.

Speaking, the Regional Director, Branch Banking, Abuja, Neka Adogu, who represented the Bank’s deputy managing director, Retail Bank North, Victor Etuokwu, said the collaboration will bridge the electricity gap and empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, and underserved communities.

She said: “Currently in Nigeria, owners of SMEs spend huge sums in procuring generating sets, purchasing fuel, and the maintenance of generators to operate their business successfully.

“Through this partnership, we embark on a transformative journey to introduce cost-effective and dependable solar-powered solutions tailored specifically for small and medium businesses. By harnessing the potential of solar energy, we aim to untether these businesses from the shackles of unreliable power sources and offer promising alternatives to traditional generators reliant on expensive and polluting fossil fuels.

“By providing access to affordable solar-powered solutions, we endeavor to significantly reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and catalyze growth for these enterprises.

“This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing sustainable and transformative solutions, empowering SMEs to thrive in a more efficient and eco-friendly business environment.

“The most exciting aspect of this groundbreaking initiative extends far beyond SMEs – it is also a game-changer for everyone. Access Bank PLC’s collaboration with ASOLAR is not merely transforming power solutions; it is utilizing our Access CLOSA Agent Network platform as the digital payment provider.

“This integration aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of digital banking and financial services, ensuring access even in the most remote corners of our nation. We envision an ecosystem where financial inclusion thrives alongside access to power.”

On her part, the Group Head, Financial Inclusion, Access Bank Plc, Chizoba Iheme, said the bank having about 300,000 Access agents across the country, will facilitate the distribution of the initiative.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Asolar, Hakeem Shagaya, said: “As we embark on this journey towards ‘Access Green Energy,’ let us not overlook the profound impact on our environment.

“This initiative is not just about illuminating homes; it is about lighting the way for a greener and cleaner tomorrow. The Solar Home Systems represent a commitment to environmental stewardship, reducing carbon footprints, and actively contributing to the global fight against climate change.

“The positive environmental impact extends beyond emissions reduction, encompassing the preservation of ecosystems, the promotion of biodiversity, and the creation of a more sustainable and resilient planet for future generations.”