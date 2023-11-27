Include UYAN in the national budget, Irekamba tells FG, emerges President

In the just concluded National Executive Council, NEC of Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday 26th November, 2023. The National Executive Council of Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria, (UYAN) elected Comrade Casmir Irekamba as National President of the Association for the next four years.

Other executives elected at the National Executive Council of UYAN are Comrade Yakubu John as general secretary, Comrade Shehu Adamu, deputy president, Comrade Chidi Leo Chielo, national treasurer, Comrade Daniel Margima, national publicity secretary.

Comrade Hallimatu Ibrahim national financial Secretary, Barr Tony Akhigbe, national legal adviser, Comrade Segun Olawale, deputy general secretary and Kemi Adebayo, national welfare officer.

Addressing the Journalists immediately after taking oath of office, the new elected National president of Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria, Comrade Casmir Irekamba stressed the need for inclusiveness of Unemployed Youth Association of Nigeria (UYAN) in the national planning and budgeting to achieve economic growth and stability.

He charged the government and the private sector to encourage entrepreneurial mindset through mentorship programs, access to finance schemes, and business incubation and supports that can empower youths to create their own employment opportunities while contributing to economic growth of the country.

According to the UYAN president, Nigeria’s youth population unemployment is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. With the nation’s largest demographic group facing limited job opportunities and an uncertain future, he said it is crucial UYAN under his leadership to key-in government initiatives and programs aimed at creating job opportunities for the Unemployed youths in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, the unemployment stands at an alarming rate of above 34%. This figure not only highlights the magnitude of the problem but also raises concerns about its long-term consequences against economic growth and social stability, youth restiveness and revenging insecurity in the country. He maintained.

According to the UYAN new leader, tackling youth unemployment requires a comprehensive approach that focuses on creating more job opportunities while equipping young people with relevant skills needed in today’s competitive job market. It calls for targeted government interventions that prioritize investment in education, skills acquisition/vocational training programs, entrepreneurship support initiatives, as well as public-private partnerships aimed at fostering economic growth through youth employment, empowerment and development.

Comrade Irekamba Urge the Unemployed youth in Nigeria to be peaceful and purposeful, as he then charged the government on youth employment, empowerment and development. He said