In business, young people lack mentor-mentee relationship — Chukwuka

L-R: Chairman, Charzin Group, Prince Charles Ezeagwu; Managing Director, Neros Pharmacy; Prof. Poly Emenike; National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmacy of Nigeria (ACPN); Pharm Adewale Oladigbolu; Book Launcher and Chairman, GreenLife Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr. Obiora Chukwuka; Book Reviewer, Prof. Ngozi Osarenren; Book Launcher’s wife, Mrs. Obiageli Chukwuka and Financial Controller, GreenLife Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr. Shaiilesh Kumal; at unveiling of the book titled ” My Wilderness Journey”, written by Dr. Chukwuka held in Lagos.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Turning 60 years old for Dr. Anthony Obiora Chukwuka, AOC, was a time to reflect on a life that has undergone a series of challenges Life is about grooming and how I succeeded in coming out alive. So, that is simply what I am showcasing.

At the 60th birthday which was marked with the launch of a book, ‘My Wilderness Journey’ Obiora in a chat with journalists pointed out the role of mentor-mentee relationship in the journey of his life.

“The problem we have with Nigerian businesses is that the younger ones do not have people who they could take lessons from to drive entrepreneurship.

“That is one of the reasons for organising events like this for younger ones who should know that they must a start life with a vision. You must start life with a vision.

“A vision was about futuristic life. So, once you have a vision, you will not deviate. The younger generation needs to be encouraged. The book is about motivating the youths to make up their mind. They go through the rudiments. The world is about resonance. And through God’s grace, they will go through and become special and respected people in the society.

“When I say wilderness experience, today life is about wilderness. But, I thank God for giving me the courage to do what I did. And I am proud of that. I’m proud of you.

“Going into the pharmaceutical business was a vision. I didn’t go there to make money. I went because I got this vision during the Nigerian Civil war. I was just five years old then in 1968. So I had hepatitis, an illness very serious. And because there was no drug, no food, no income, but through the help of the doctors then, they were treating all the children, everybody around us.

“Some had kwashiorkor, some hepatitis. So, after they treated me, that same year I promised my God that any time I grow as an adult, I must be a member of Red Cross so that I can treat others. That is what gave me the inspiration to go into. So I went to school, I was a member of the Red Cross and I was doing my work as the leader of the school. I was treating the people. That is why I eventually moved into it in 1985.

“Our products are about 90 percent from India. Honestly, that is the help we are getting. That is why we are proud of Nigerian products because Indians are standard, which is recognized worldwide.

“I would expect government to give more stringent laws on fake products. There are so many. I didn’t say they are not giving laws but if they are punished severely, then people would be cautious.

“People venture into the pharmaceutical business with different intentions. Some people’s intention is to make money, to live life to the fullest while others are service to humanity.

“For me, my intention is to make sure people are treated the same way I was treated. That is why I can not go contrary to my vision and the pharmaceutical laws. I make sure that I maintain the standard at all times as it is applicable to Nigeria’s standard.

“The profit has not been so good because of the economy. But all the same, we are doing well, we are trying our best. We are fine and healthy’, he said.

Reviewing the book, the reviewer, Professor Ngozi Osarenren, Department of Educational Foundations, University of Lagos, Lagos, chronicled some key aspects of Dr Anthony Obiora Chukwuka from grass to grace.

According to her, the author’s life as shown in the book, My wilderness journey is that of a man that is exuding contentment and gratefulness for

God’s faithfulness in his life.

“The title “My Wilderness Journey” aptly captured the author’s journey through life’s long winding road and narrow paths possibly drawing inspiration from the journey of the Israelite through the wilderness for

40 years.

The book opens with “Chronology of Events” beginning with 1963 when the author was born and stopping in 2023 as he clocked 60 years –chronicle of landmarks.

“The focus of chapter one is “Background and Early Life”. Generally as the title suggests it is the story of his early life, birth, family, growing up, primary and secondary schools attended among. He recounted the challenges faced by his parents for having six daughters without a son; including the pressure to marry a second wife.

“His father, Mr Dennis Ifedi Chukwuka (Eziafakaego 1) did not succumb to the pressure of taking a second wife in order to have the elusive son but God the all-knowing father blessed the family with their seventh child – a son.

“This chapter ended with that inevitable and expected journey on 3 rd of

September, 1980 that led to the beginning of the success story that is celebrated by all presently.

“Arrival in Ajegunle: The years of Apprenticeship heralds chapter 2. The author painted the picture and chronicled the activities on his first day in Balogun market. He went on to give a detailed explanation of the beauty of the Apprenticeship system bringing out the uniqueness of this system.

“He described the concept of partial freedom/settlement which is different from settlement itself from the master. Of course, it’s not all the apprentices that usually enjoy partial settlement; it is reserved for those who have earned it. Partial freedom is earned! Character matters a great deal.

“The importance of being educated as a foundation of success in the apprenticeship system is clearly highlighted.

“Education before venturing into the apprenticeship system actually gives the individual a heads start. It is important to mention that earning trust of business partners is an essential ingredient to success. It is against this background that we can categorically attest that trust, honesty and discipline paved the way for the achievement of success by the author.

“The wilderness journey still continued until the author reached his land of Canaan as pointed out in chapter 6. His life in Ikoyi can best be described as reaching his promised land. On pages 178-181 the author highlighted some of the important events that added more meaning to his life and also to a very large extent redefined his views and philosophy of life.

“The wilderness Journey of the author was made so much easier because of the effects of his strong Christian Background. He acknowledged this in chapter 10 where the reader will discover many Bible verses that guided him throughout life.

”He advised that any individual desirous of success must imbibe

the following nuggets in life: Be strategic, Avoid Procrastination, Identify your Potential, Knowing the Real you, Patience,Humility, Prepare for Success, Imagination, Good Name, Run to Win and Vision

“The author recognized that all he has is given to him by God therefore, it is only fit and proper that he shares with other children of God through Service to Humanity. He has touched so many lives and communities because of his conviction that the story of his life is simply the handwork of God.

“As he succinctly observed “mywildernessjourney.com traversed from the ghettoes of Ajegunle as an apprentice to my relocation to Coker Village in Orile-Iganmu, then to Oke-Afa, Isolo, to Magodo and finally to my Ikoyi residence where I met men of influence and authority.

“The book is a 376-page and consists of 13 chapters,” she revealed.