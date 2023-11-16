Imports from Norway to Nigeria drops by 27 percent

By Godwin Oritse & Juliet Umeh

THE Norwegian Seafood Council, NSC, has decried the lull in stockfish export from Norway to Nigeria as trade in the commodity dropped by 27 percent as trade value fell from $50.9million to $37.2million for the year 2023.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting hosted by the Council in Lagos, Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Svein Beara said to the inability of Nigerian importers to access forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to trade on the stockfish has dwindled over time



Baera also said that the Norwegian government will continue to support Nigerian fish farmers to gain an in-road into the European fish market provided the quality and standards are met.

Speaking on the relationship between Norway and Nigeria and what Nigeria should benefit, Director for Africa for the Norwegian Seafood Council, Mr. Tronds Kostveit said: “Well, first of all, the fish is top quality. It’s the best cod we have in Norway, and it’s the best cod in the world and we are so happy that it has become a very important part of the Nigerian cuisine.



“Also, we see that it employs a lot of people. A lot of Nigerians are employed in importing and selling and preparing the stock fish. So in that in itself, it is – it’s very good.



“But we also decided last year that we wanted to organize a workshop for – or a competence building with the subject of aquaculture. Because we also know that Nigeria wants to start to do aquaculture as we have done in Norway.

“And therefore, we organized a four-day competence building seminar with the topic of aquaculture and also how Nigeria can export the fish that is being produced by aquaculture or onshore fish farming.

Also speaking, Fisheries Consultant to the Norwegian Seafood Council, Abiodun Cheke thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria and the CBN for doing the delisting.



She said: “This is what we’ve been on for the past three and a half years. And we thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for finally delisting all these products from Nigeria.



“And like we mentioned earlier, last year we trained over 80 officers and fish farmers on the ease and the quality system that is in place that made them to ban Nigeria’s fish farms from entering international markets.



“We’ve opened a bit of the window. And so with this current delisting

“And Norway itself has a special window. If we fully vacate the ban on Nigerian fish farms, as a special window for Nigerian farms in Latvia to enter Norway at 0% import duty, that’s a way forward. And the importers too and the Nigerians, they’ll get the product cheaper.

“Because of the fluctuating exchange rate, producers have reduced their own price considerably. “Even to their detriment of just barely covering costs. Just to support, like I said, it’s like a family between the producers in Norway and we eaters and buyers in Nigeria. And everybody knows that right now, stockfish, especially stockfish head, is about the cheapest protein in Nigeria.



So I think right now, we envisage a win-win situation between Norway and Nigeria.”

Commenting on the relationship between both countries in promoting the aqua ecosystem, she said: “I think in the blue economy, in the world as of today, Norway is leading.



“And even before Nigeria accepted the blue economy, for the past three years, Norway has been pushing Nigeria on the issue of the blue economy, protecting Nigerian waters against IUU port state measures. Because I remember last year, when we went with a team from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, there was an MOU signed between Norway and Nigeria on blue economy, promoting blue economy.

“So like I said, it’s going to be a win-win situation with what the government has done so far in delisting and merging the forex trades.”

Earlier In his keynote address, Minister of Agriculture and Food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said food insecurity and the role of seafood in Nigeria is a significant and complex issue that affects the country at large.



The minister who was represented by deputy director, Abah Phillip said, “Sadly, conflicts such as Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, climate change, inflation and rising food prices across the country are key drivers of food insecurity.



“Addressing food insecurity in Nigeria requires a multifaceted approach and the seafood industry can play a pivotal role in the endeavour.



By harnessing the potential of sustainable fishing practices, promoting aquaculture and fostering collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders and local communities.



The seafood industry, with its vast resources and potential for job creation, has the capacity to not only meet the nutritional needs of the population but also contribute to the economic development of our nation. “