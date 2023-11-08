Impeachment: Court strikes out Aiyedatiwa’s suit after withdrawal

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

JUSTICE O. O. Akintan-Osadebay of an Ondo High Court, yesterday, struck out an application by the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for asking the court to restrain the Chief Judge from setting up an investigative panel ordered by the state House of Assembly.

The deputy governor had brought the application, dated October 13, 2023, asking the Court to interpret Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), and whether the Chief Judge has the power to extend the 7 days granted by the law to set up an investigative panel to probe the Assembly’s allegations against him.

However, at the resumed hearing of the case, in Akure, Mr Aiyedatiwa’s Counsel, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, moved to withdraw the application, but the Counsel to the Assembly, Mr Femi Emodamori, did not oppose the withdrawal.

The presiding judge, Justice Osadebay subsequently struck out the application.

It will be recalled that the same Court had fined Aiyedatiwa N200,000 for the absence of his legal team in the court.