Impeachment: Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s supporters plan protest in Ondo

SUPPORTERS of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and those of the embattled Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have vowed to stage a massive protest in Akure, this week.

Plans for the protest were announced on various social media platforms, over the weekend, by loyalists of the deputy governor.

Supporters of Akeredolu also vowed to stage a counter-protest.

Vanguard gathered that the protest was said to be influenced by the recent decision of Justice Emeka Nwete of the Abuja High Court to hands off Aiyedatiwa’s case, since it was already before the appellate court.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Kokade Akinjo, who is leading the push for a protest against Akeredolu, said: “All the progressives must be ready to join a protest in Akure devoid of party colouration. A huge protest will send a message to all these democratic hawks holding the Constitution to ransom.”