Imolites need governor that will be with them – Senator Anyanwu

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Thursday, said Imo people needed a governor who has feelings for them, listens to them, and is ready to stay with them at all times.

He spoke to newsmen in Owerri, regarding this week Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Senator Anyanwu said it was part of what he uncovered based on the feelings of the people during his campaign around the 27 council areas of Imo state.

It was his view that; “The presence administration has deceived Imo people. Uzidimma has deceived Imo people about federal roads. What about the state-owned roads? He should tell Imo people about it. So, during my campaign, I found out that Imo people have been traumatized. During my campaign, we found out that the LGAs are comatose.

“Just imagine the workers have not been paid. During my campaign, I found out pensioners are owed and tagged as ghost workers.

“In Imo State University, IMSU, no student has ever seen light. No toilets, no light the morals of Imolites have been dampened because of bad governance. In the course of my campaign, Imo people have made me understand that since this govt they have not felt governance. IMO people want a governor who will be with them. That will feel them and listen to them. Since Uzodimma’s tenure, Imo is now known for negativity. I will not be a governor that will waste the resources of the people.”

“I will establish a community guard initiative that will give about 13000 youths empowerment. They will provide security to our communities. Also, we are prepared to create more jobs through the conduct of local government elections. In this election, over 1000 will be empowered. But today LGAs are dead. Because the government does not give attention to it,” he concluded.