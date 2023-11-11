Imo votes amid insecurity, blackout, fear of apathy

By Chinonso Alozie

IN spite of fear of apathy in 15 of the 27 local councils of Imo State, 18 men with 16 male running mates and two female running mates will contest today’s governorship election in Imo State.

Led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who is seeking a second term, the fate of the 18 contestants will be sealed by 2,318,919 voters, who have collected their permanent voters cards, PVCs.

Of the 2,419,922 registered voters in the state, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, 101,003 persons did not collect their PVCs, leaving 2,318,919 voters to be eligible to vote across the 27 LGAs.

Out of the 35 candidates, there are two women, Vivian Ogechi of the African Democratic Party, ADP; and Chinyere Ekomaro of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Battle to stop Uzodimma

In this race to oust APC’s Governor Uzodimma and his running mate, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaro, are:

* Accord – John Jude Okere and Ibe Kenechukwu

* AA-Lincoln Jack Ogunewe and Marcel Onuoha

* APGA- Anthony Ejiogu and Uche Ejike

* NNPP- Uche Ben Odunzeh and Samuel Chukwubuikem

* YPP- Dr. Kemdi Opara and Okereke Leo Nwafor

* ADP- Dr. Dr Kachi Nwoga and Vivian Ogechi

* ADC – Prof. James Okoroma and Uche Chigozie Edwin

* AAC – Awulonu Emmanuel and Korie Obilor.

*APM- Edoziem Clinton and Nze Ogu Uchechukwu

*APP- Achilike Anderson and Obinna Uchenna

*NRM-Okwara Lawrence and Chikwendu Joseph

*PRP-Uchechukwu Ishiodu and Ahumbe Chiazor

*SDP- Bright Ekwebelem and Nlem Cyril

*ZLP- Andy Chibuike and Paschal Ugonna

*BP- Iwuanyanwu Isaac and Eugine Alaoma

*PDP- Samuel Anyanwu and Jones Onyeneri

*LP- Athan Achonu and Tony Nwulu

Factors that will shape poll

The issues that may determine who becomes the next governor of the state performance of the governor, raging wave of insecurity and looming voters’ apathy, and charter of equity among others.

Indeed, one of the sentiments and controversies the electorate talk about is insecurity in Imo State that led to killings, burning of houses, intimidations as well as blackout in the entire state as caused by the beating of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, last week.

The issue of the charter of equity which the Uzodimma administration sold to the Imo stakeholders and elders could be a major decisive factor. Many leaders believe that the Imo charter of equity would bring orderliness in future governorship election in the state and many stakeholders have bought into it. A good number of those considered to be “game changers” have dumped their political parties and joined Uzodimma’s APC. Most of them from the Owerri zone (Imo East senatorial district) have governorship ambition to pursue in 2027.

Three-horse race

Following the campaigns, the pedigree of candidates and parties, today’s election has panned out as a three-horse race among Uzodimma of APC, Anyanwu of PDP and Achonu of LP.

While Uzodimma has Chinyere Ekomaro, a woman as his running mate, Anyanwu of the PDP has a former House of Representative member, Jones Onyeneri. Achonu of the LP also has a former House of Representative member, Tony Nwulu as running mate.

Apart from the trio, some pundits, leaning on past records Imo elections are not ruling out surprises, positiing that the governorship candidates of the Action Alliance, AA, Major General Lincoln Ogunewe, retd may spring a surprise. Reason: He is Mbaise area that has three LGAs of Ezinihitte, Ahiazu and Aboh. Many believe that he could garner what they described as sentiment votes usually seen among Mbaise voters.

Battle for the zones

Imo West or Orlu zone, where Uzodimma hails from, has 12 LGAs However, the zone is extremely confronted with the issue of insecurity. There is hardly any part of the zone that is not touched by insecurity.

There are fears that there may be voter apathy in Imo West as many people are scared of coming out to vote. Some residents have also fled. However, the security agencies ensure effective security as they have repeatedly assured, some of the residents may come out to vote. The place is really a battle ground even though there could be sentiment votes for Uzodimma as he is from the area.

The PDP’s running mate, Jones Onyeriri, comes from Orlu zone. The former member of the House of Representatives represented Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Nwagele Federal Constituency and would want to prove a point.

In Imo North, Okigwe zone, Senator Achonu of the LP is the strong man there. No doubt he would get sentiment votes from the six council areas of the zone. He must, however, defeat Uzodimma’s men in the area, which is also affected by insecurity.

In Imo East or Owerri zone has nine LGAs and is the zone of Anyanwu, the PDP standard bearer. Analysts said the zone would be a battleground for the three leading candidates.

If the outcome of the Ferbruary 25 National Assembly election where Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi of the LP won, is anything to go by then Achonu will clinch Imo East. Whether the scenerio would be repeated is a question of time as governorship election is another kettle of fish.

Senator Anyanwu is expected to enjoy the wide structure of the PDP, that has been in existence in the zone since 1999 but he has to face Uzodimma and Achonu squarely because they have large followers in the Imo East.