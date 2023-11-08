Imo residents in panic buying of fuel

NLC President Ajaero

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

There was panic buying of fuel on Wednesday in Imo State over fear of the total strike called by Organised Labour on Tuesday.

Read the story of the beating of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and the strike declaration HERE .

It was gathered that residents crowded some fuel stations last night in an effort to get petrol.

In some areas like Egbu, Uratta, Orji Aba road. Also, Irete, Orogwe, and Nekede axis in Owerri, among others, residents were seen struggling to buy fuel.

NLC had given an order that there should be no supply of fuel to the state till further notice.

‘We have to act fast’

Therefore, Mrs Iwuchi Egbe said: “There is need to act fast now. We do not want to be taken by surprise. So we want to buy the fuel and keep it. We do not know whether the order is true or not.”

For a resident of Prefab Estate at MCC in Owerri, Mr Chike Madu: “I do not know why our people are engaging in panic buying.

“It is just a few fuel stations that are creating that impression. Yes, in some fuel stations you see crowds. But it is not the general impression because other fuel stations are free.”

A trader, Emeka Iwuji, along Douglas Road in Owerri, lamented that the panic buying was already creating tension and increase in fuel prices.

Iwuji said: “I bought N700 last night. This morning it was N625. At night the price rises and in the morning it goes back to the normal price.

“This is causing more hardship to our people. The Federal Government should intervene and save Imo people from hardship.”