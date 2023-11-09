Imo Reps judgment: Ugochinyere’s victory, defeat for anti-democratic forces  – CUPP

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Thursday, hailed the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos which upheld the victory of Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere representing Ideato North Federal Constituency of Imo State.

In a statement by its National Co-Spokesperson, Mr Mark Adebayo, the CUPP said it is a significant victory for democracy and lovers of justice that antidemocratic forces have been put to shame.

The statement reads: “We have received with uninhibited elation the well-deserved victory of Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere at the Appeal Court today reaffirming his victory as the duly elected member representing Ideato North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. It is a significant victory for democracy and lovers of justice that antidemocratic forces arrayed against Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere were defeated calamitously.”

“Injustice, no matter how formidable, cannot upset the balance of justice. The critical mainstay of any democracy is the efficacy of the rule of law and an incorruptible judiciary that protects the innocent from the corrosive influence of power mongers who arrogate ultra vires indiscretions to themselves.

“Democracy presupposes free choice of the people freely expressed through the ballot. Nobody has the authority to scuttle the rights of the people to choose their representatives. The people of Ideato had spoken through their votes by overwhelmingly electing Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere at the polls and the Appeal Court has chosen to be on the part of justice, equity and the people by strongly and finally reaffirming the people’s choice in this historic judgment that reinforces confidence in our judicial processes as we continue to improve on our elections and democratic tenets.”

“We congratulate the people of Ideato and we celebrate the victory of the CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, for his hard-won victory at the Appeal Court today. We welcome this as a victory for justice and democracy and a disgrace to antidemocratic forces who do not understand the rudiments of fairness in competition but would rather unleash the crude terror of power to subjugate the people and silence opposition voices. They have failed woefully this time and they will continue to fail. They did everything to kill Ikenga or frame him on trumped-up allegations to remove him from circulation, but all their evil shenanigans failed woefully and they have been permanently shamed.

“The people of Ideato have nothing to fear as Mr Ikenga will continue to represent them well and ensure that not only they, but the entire people of Nigeria, are beneficiaries of creative lawmaking and uncommon leadership capabilities of Ikenga Ugochinyere. Congratulations to all of us for a victory well won.”