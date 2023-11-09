Imo PDP celebrates Ugochinyere’s victory at Appeal Court

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the member representing Ideato North and South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikegwuonu, on his landmark legal victory at the Court of Appeal.

The opposition party said with the development, all obstacles in the way of Ugochinyere have now been removed, hence he can focus on the agenda of providing his constituency and indeed, the generality of Nigerians, good representation and oversight functions as an elected lawmaker.

According to a statement on Thursday signed by the Acting State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, he said: “By this development, every encumbrance resulting from the last House of Representatives election in the federal constituency has been put to rest.

The ebullient and indefatigable young man, who heads the House Representative Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream, can now get focussed on the agenda of providing his constituency and indeed, the generality of Nigerians, good representation and oversight functions.

“For Ugochinyere, the journey to the national assembly was not a mere tea party. It was tortuous, painstaking, and generally consumptive, gulping down a humongous amount of financial, material and human resources. In all, Ikanga Imo showed courage and resilience to the end. Today, he is laughing last.

“It is no gainsaying the fact that lkenga Imo Ugochinyere is a rare bird, an accomplished young man with a knack to change the narratives of people of the great ldeato nation and even beyond.

“Within four months in the green chamber, Ugochinyere has moved people-oriented motions and sought the attention of the appropriate authority to the natural and infrastructural degradations in his area. A case in point is his ability to draw the attention of the Works Minister to the terribly devastated Oba-Nnewi-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road which traverses his constituency.

“The maverick politician and social crusader is a good party man who has subtly put behind him the skirmishes of the past and has galvanized effort to strengthen the party and move it forward. Currently, he serves as the Director-General of SamJones Campaign Organization and has made tremendous commitment in actualizing the project, set to make lmo safe again.

“In spite of the travails and attempts by the state government and its agents of destabilization to put clogs in the wheel of his political movement, Rt Hon Ugochinyere Ikegwuonu has carved a niche for himself in the annals of the political advancement of the state. With the successful end to the elections and court processes, the astute and eloquent lawmaker is now set to do diligence to his legislative functions.

“We, therefore, crave the indulgence of local adversaries to shield their swords and let the sleeping dog lie. The government and its harbingers of crisis should tow the path of peace and let lmo state have a breath of serenity and good parliamentary representation. From all indications, it is believed that Ugochinyere has the capacity to deliver and will bring the debilitating fortunes of the state to focus.

“Once more, we congratulate the Rt Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikegwonu on his successful victory and wish him the best of legislative experience for greater service to the people and Nigeria at large.”