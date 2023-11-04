Imo owes debt of gratitude to Mbakwe, says Uzodimma

Uzodimma

Governor Hope

Uzodimma has said that Imo State owes a lot of gratitude to the late first civilian Governor of Imo State, Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe, noting that the former Governor made huge sacrifices which the people cannot repay.

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the weekend while being conferred with the Beacon of Hope for Good Governance award by the family of late Chief Mbakwe in Owerri. The award was conferred on Governor Uzodimma by late Chief Mbakwe’s heir apparent Engr Alex Mbakwe, under the platform of Chief Sam Mbakwe Leadership Award 2023.

This is the first time that such an award is being conferred on either a sitting or former Governor of Imo State.

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude to the family of the late sage for the honour and noted that Chief Mbakwe led a sacrificial life for Imo State and the Igbos, and that the love he showed to the people cannot be measured.

He said late Chief Mbakwe was almost living in penury when he left office because he was completely engrossed in the activities that would lead to the good of the people.

The Governor said that he was not surprised that many years after the passing of late Chief Mbakwe, he still remains a reference point for everything good to be copied by those in positions of authority who crave for good governance in public service.

He said he will forever cherish the honour done to him by the late Chief Mbakwe’s family.

Earlier in his welcome address, son of the former Governor, Eng Alex Mbakwe appreciated all the dignatories who came to grace the occasion and took time to revisit some of the qualities that distinguish his father from his peers.

The Chairman of the event, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe, who is also the Pro Chancellor of Ben Uwajimogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, described the award given to the Governor as fitting and appropriate.