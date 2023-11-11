Imo: Owerri- Voters allege hijacking of electoral materials

By Chinonso Alozie

Eyewitnesses and voters have raised the alarm that electoral materials of about 39 polling units in Ideato North council area of Imo state, have been allegedly hijacked by suspected political thugs.

They said: “7 polling booths of Imoko ward, 8 polling booth in Izuoga. Also, in ward 2 the 24 polling booths in Iheme ward all hijacked and taken to somewhere in Akokwa in the area. In favour of the ruling party.”