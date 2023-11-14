Imo next governor will come from East – Uzodimma declares

Uzofdimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday declared where the next Imo governor will come from, the Imo East Senatorial zone, in 2027.

He disclosed this to newsmen while receiving the Imo Council of Elders at the Imo government House in Owerri.

The governor said it was in line with the Imo Charter of Equity to promote peace and political stability in the state.

Explaining further, the governor said: “I am highly delighted. When I received the news that the Imo Council of Elders wanted to see me. I thank you for your sacrifice to reduce political tension, you followed the conception of the Imo charter of equity. However, when others are surprised by my winning 27 Local Government Areas, I am not surprised because it was beyond religion and politics.

“The charter of equity was to remove tension and acrimony. We convinced ourselves. We looked at it, and that charter of equity happened in other states and to control it governorship goes from one region to the other. I do not doubt that my successor will be produced by the Imo charter of equity.

“The confidence reposed on me is very huge. And I will make sure I do not disappoint you. Even when some people want to create tension you doused it. Despite that, I was able to achieve results. I will do better. Go home and relax. We will get Imo State right. I will use my office in fear of God. I am committed to making sure the next governor will not come from the Orlu zone (Imo West) It will come from the Owerri zone (Imo East) Thereafter it will move to the Okigwe zone (Imo North).

Earlier, the Imo state council of Elders, led by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, said: “They were in the government house to congratulate the governor for a Peaceful and stressful governorship election. The council wants the governor to see the reelection as a trust. We thank the Imo people for massive voting. Also, the council commended the candidates for conducting themselves peacefully We want peace and stability in Imo.”