Imo LP candidate restates confidence in Judiciary

…slams INEC for denying access to BVAS records

John Alechenu

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the recently concluded Imo State Governorship Election, Senator Athan Achonu , has reiterated confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice and right the wrongs done to the people of Imo State, during the November 11, 2023, governorship poll.

Achonu said this while speaking to journalists at his residence in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He spoke just as he slammed officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who has so far denied the party and its lawyers access to records contained in the BVAS despite a subsisting court order.

The LP candidate said, “I believe there are still judges in our judiciary who are still upright my prayer is to come across one of them in my case.

“ There were no collation at the ward level during the election, there was cluster voting in Osu a government official took truck loads of thugs to vote.

“Bayelsa State with 8 local government areas took three days to collate the results of the elections held there, Imo State with 27 local governments collated its results within two hours. This is what Nigeria has become.

“INEC has refused to allow us inspect the BVAS. President Bola Tinubu was in the streets protesting for justice during the June 12 (1993) crisis, he can’t allow this to happen.

“I understand that he and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma are members of the same party but justice and fairness should not be about party.

“INEC is collapsing under the current chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, if he is no longer in charge he should come out and tell Nigerians that his officers are no longer obeying his instructions.

“My appeal to President Tinubu is that please, don’t let us descend into chaos, halt this decline.”