Imo: I was beaten, dragged on floor like criminal by thugs – Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero said he was beaten and dragged on the floor like a criminal by thugs.

Ajaero stated this while giving an account of how he was beaten by alleged thugs in Imo State at a press conference on Friday, November 10, in Abuja.

The NLC presiden said he was arrested by the police in Owerri, Imo State capital and handed over to thugs numbering seven who “beat him and dragged him on the floor like a common criminal.”

He said the NLC wrote to all the security agencies before they went to the state for the protest last week.

The NLC president said that workers who arrived at the venue of the protest on that day around 7 am were beaten up by thugs with their phones seized.

Ajaero said he got there around 9 am after he got the report of an assault on workers.

The NLC president said the police arrested him and handed him over to thugs.

He said, “I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal.”

Ajaero said he is not a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged.