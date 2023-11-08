Imo Guber: Obi, Otti, Achonu in a curtain drawn campaign

…as the trio speak bold of victory in Imo State.

By Chris Onuoha, Owerri

Imo State capital, Owerri went agog Tuesday, November 7 as the Labour Party (LP) crew put up a massive curtain-drawn campaign ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship election.

The LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State governor, Alex Otti, Imo State LP Chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa, and a host of others stormed the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Center, Owerri to solidify the victory in the making of Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, LP flagbearer in the State.

Obi who was accompanied by other Party chieftains, including Chief Chime Nzeribe and Hon. Tony Okere, Director General and Chairman of the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Council, created a town-shaking sensation as they trekked through the Owerri popular Alaba market amidst shouts of ‘we want Saturday now!’

As usual, the power-bikers led the way with a colourful display of ridding skills followed by the campaign crew and party faithful comprising the ‘Aku Ruo Ulo’ women who turned up in their uniforms with scintillating dances, amidst multiple traditional gun salutes.

Without much ado, the Abia Labour Party chairman noted that the task before the people was simply to change a non-performing government. He added that there was no living being in Imo State that do not see the danger in the state. He urged them not only to vote but to also convince and bring others to come out and vote.

“We must pull our people from their homes to vote. Intimidation has expired. We have only one head, and we can only die once. Be determined. Their thugs will be afraid if we come out en masse. They can’t kill anybody. When you come en masse, you can’t be overwhelmed. They cannot kill everyone but nobody will die,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon Tony Okere charged the people to deliver the governorship to Labour Party, as they did during the last Senate and House of Representatives elections.

Governor Otti noted that he entered Owerri with great thanks, telling the people that the die is cast. He added that no rat could collect something from anybody that is awake. So, he urged the people to remain vigilant.

“Cast your vote and monitor it; do not go to sleep. If you like sleep from now till Friday but stay awake on Saturday till the vote count up to the collation centre. Nothing is better than a good government.”

Otti in a dramatic move, introduced Obi to the surging crowd, describing him as the game changer of Nigerian politics.



In his short remarks, Obi in his usual data-based speeches, noted that suffering is just starting, citing the United Nations that predicted gloom for millions of Nigerians next year. He made it clear that there is hunger in the land and the need for change, “yet, the government is busy making budget for cars and First Lady. Imo needs a caring governor like Otti in Abia. Good government is good for Nigerian,” Obi said.

“There is hunger everywhere. Bread that used to cost N250 now sells for N1000. A bag of rice now costs N70000 – N80000. The Labour Party is for Papa, Mama and Pikin; we care for human beings while other parties have drawings.

“On Saturday, go and vote for LP, Papa, Mama and Pikin,” he counselled the crowd, who erupted with applause.

The LP flag bearer, Sen Athan Achonu, while acknowledging the massive crowd, reiterated his commitments to sanitise Imo State of insecurity to bring peace.

He said: “Did I not tell you that anybody pointing at me will make a mistake. As soon they tried it last Sunday, the Commissioner of Police was removed. The Tiger Base where they torture some innocent Imo people will certainly be desolate .

“I promised that I would protect your votes. There will be enough security to help protect your votes. Do not just vote; also follow your votes the to the ward collation centres to ascertain your vote counts.

“You can see the good work Otti is doing in Abia. I shall begin mine in Imo State in January. I have already told you what I shall do. There shall be local government autonomy; constant electricity within one year among other things in the line of action,” Achonu said.