Imo guber: LP alleges plan to hold election in zero polling units

The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold the November 11 election in polling units with zero voter registration.

The Imo LP Chairman, Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, made the claim at a news briefing in Owerri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC designated 38 zero polling units in the state, where there were no registered voters and elections are not expected to take place there.

Ihejiagwa, who described the affected areas as APC catchment points, alleged that the electoral umpire was under pressure to conduct election in those units.

He said that it would be a breach of the provisions of the Electoral Act and Electoral Guidelines for INEC to conduct elections in those areas.

He said: “We have it on good authority that contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act and Electoral Guidelines, APC, in collaboration with INEC, has perfected plans to conduct elections at non-INEC designated elections venues and flashpoints in Orsu and some parts of Orlu LGAs.

“The plan is to hide under the present state of insecurity to have elections in areas affected by violence and APC’s choice locations.”

The LP chieftain, therefore, called on the Federal Government, security agencies, the international community and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the allegations with a view to ensuring a free and fair electoral process in the state.

“We hereby draw the attention of the security agencies, INEC and federal authorities to this unfortunate development and insist that steps be taken to ensure that nothing is done to scuttle or compromise this all-important election in Imo State.

“We urge the international community, the human rights community, civil society groups and election observers to take note.

When contacted, the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Emmanuella Ben-Opara, said that the commission had already resolved not to conduct election in the 38 polling units with zero registration.

“There are 4,758 polling units in Imo out of which election will hold in 4,720.

“The remaining 38 will witness no election because they are zero polling units.

“This is the commission’s decision,” Ben-Opara said.

Ihejiagwa also reacted to the alleged brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Joe Ajero, and some officials of the congress in Owerri, on Wednesday.

He described the incident as condemnable and urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, “to rejig the police in Imo ahead of the elections for their optimal performance”. (NAN)