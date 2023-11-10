Imo Guber: I’ve not stepped down for anyone — PDP’s Anyanwu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has debunked a video making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the race.

Anyanwu, who made this clarification in a statement signed by the Director, New Media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, on Friday, described such reports as fake, saying nothing of such happened.

He, however, urged the public to ignore such reports.

The statement reads: “The SamJones Governorship Campaign Council is compelled to address a malicious video circulating, falsely claiming that our esteemed Candidate, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has withdrawn from the gubernatorial race.

“We emphatically state that this information is categorically FALSE. After a thorough examination of the video, it became evident that it was heavily edited with manipulated audio to mislead the public. We call on the General Public to disregard the Video.”