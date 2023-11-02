Imo: Free IPOB leader, Kanu before November elections – Right group

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chinonso Alozie

A human rights group, the Citizens Coalition for Good Governance, CCGG, on Thursday, pleaded with the Southeast leaders to move for the unconditional freedom of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, before the Imo November 11, 2023, governorship elections.

The leaders of the group led by Comrade Justina Akwuaka-Akwaja and Comrade Obinna Nnajiuba Agbogidi, made this appeal while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, regarding Kanu’s continued detention by the federal government ahead of the Imo election.

They said freeing Kanu, would enhance peace, and security across the Southeast region especially now that Imo would have its governorship elections.

According to the group, “We the Citizens Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG), a civil rights group based in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. We are here today to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was unlawfully brought back to Nigeria by the previous administration of Rtd Major General Muhammed Buhari.

“We consider this act as a serious breach of his human rights and international law and that it has worsened the security situation in the South-East region, leading to a lot of tension, unrest, loss of property and uncountable deaths within and around the region and this must stop!

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a Nigerian citizen and a Prince from Abia State. He was detained in Kenya in June 2021 and returned to Nigeria without following due process or extradition proceedings. The Nigerian government has not revealed the details of how Kanu was detained and returned, raising doubts of foul play and involvement of foreign agents and his continued detention after all court proclamations is an open act of injustice.

“We hereby appeal to the conscience of His Excellency; Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, as well as the Executive Governor of Abia State; His Excellency Sir Alex Otti and other Governors of Anambra State, Enugu State, Ebonyi State as well as all past Governor’s, past and current Senators of the Federal republic, House of Representatives, House of Assembly Members of all 5 States in the South East.

“Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo Worldwide, Captains of industries of Igbo extraction worldwide and all Traditional institutions in Ala-Igbo, to rise and defend our region by boycotting all seatings and move in one accord and voice as a conscious group of NDI IGBO to Mr President; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and this show of solidarity should be seen to be done before the November 11th gubernatorial elections.”

“We also urge them to use their influence and authority to protect the lives and properties of their people from any form of violence, intimidation or death by security forces or any armed groups. We have an existing court system, let’s use them and avoid the bloodshed of our Sons both civilians and in the Armed forces.

“We strongly believe, that this is a necessary step to ensure the restoration of absolute peace and stability in the South Eastern region. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release will not only ensure a lasting peace but will end the perennial sit-at-home order, unrest, and loss of lives and properties that have been gradually but surely destroying the economy of the region these past years thereby reducing the Southeast to shadow of itself,” they said.