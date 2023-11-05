Imo Federal constituency vows to give Uzodimma 70,000 votes

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Ahead of this week Saturday’s Imo governorship election, the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in Imo state, on Sunday vowed to deliver incumbent governor Hope Uzodimma, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with over 70,000 votes.

The 2023 , APC, candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency and Coordinator of the campaign in the area, Chika Abazu, made this known to newsmen during their constituency rally in the area.

On how to archive it, he said: “It is possible because our people have been convinced that our governor has done well. The entire Ideato nation comprising Ideato North and South are here. We are here to show strength. We are here to support the performing governor of Imo state. Our indefatigable governor. We have hit the road to tell our people to come out enmass for the next week Saturday election.

“Ideato federal constituency has more than eighty nine thousand registered voters. The governor will be coasting home with not less than 70,000 votes. The governor has done a lot that is convincing our people to vote for him especially in the area of infrastructure development. The roads Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe and ongoing Owerri-Umuahia among others.”

A former Ambassador to DR Congo, Greg Mbadiwe, said: “We are showing our support to re-elect our governor because apart from Mbakwe no governor has done what he has done and he is still doing. We are convinced to vote him for the second term because we want continuation. To achieve this, we have come out to tell our people that next week saturday our votes are for Uzodimma. We want the continuation of the infrastructure projects that our governor is doing for us.”

For the lawmaker representing the Ideato North at the State Assembly, Udenze Okechukwu, he said: “We are out to show strength. We will deliver Uzodimma fully in Ideato nation. As the state lawmaker of this area i promise no vote will miss. I want tell you, our people are fully convinced to give 100 percent votes. Voting the governor for a second term, what it means is that he will consolidate what he has commenced.”

Speaking, Chairman All Progressives Congress, APC, Ideato North council area, Chidiebere Egboh, said:”We are contesting with nobody because all the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have collapsed in APC. That is why we are saying that our party will give Uzodimma, over 70,000, votes.”