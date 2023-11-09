Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi are safe – Defence Ministry assures voters

Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has assured residents and electorate in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi of their safety and protection during Saturday’s off-season elections.

Matawalle gave the assurance on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for security agencies to deal decisively with any noise maker and anyone who wants to foment trouble or crises during the elections.

“The military will be available, ’24/7′, for anyone who wants to contact them.

“I, particularly, will be in the office within the period of the election so as to ensure safety in the three states. We shall protect the people.

“We shall ensure that the three states will be safe and the people protected.

“I assure Nigerians that the elections will be held amicably; nothing will happen to anyone.

“The elections will be conducted in these state peacefully,” the minister said.

NAN