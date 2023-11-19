IMD: Address men’s issues to mitigate male suicide, urges Falobi

Mr Sanmi Falobi, Ambassador and Coordinator, International Men’s Day Nigeria, has called on institutions, organisations and individuals to address men’s issues with a view to mitigating male suicide.

Falobi said that this was also with a view to creating an enabling environment for men to cope with the different challenges they face across board.

This is contained in a statement he issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Sunday to commemorate the International Men’s Day (IMD), 2023.

NAN reports that IMD, which is commemorated annually on November 19 is to recognise the contributions and highlights the positive value of men to their families, communities and the world at large.

NAN also reports that the 2023 IMD has as its theme: “Zero Male Suicide”.

Falobi added that in furtherance of the global IMD objectives, the stakeholders should seize the opportunity provided under the initiative to celebrate men and their contributions to workplace, families and the society.

“This engagement also means ensuring there is a shared understanding of the need for intervention, open discourse, reduction of family, social & work-related pressures and counselling/mediation where necessary.

“The foregoing is imperative as a supportive environment is essential for the nurturing and development of men who are emotionally stable, healthy and resilient,” he said.

According to Falobi, bearing in mind the peculiarities of the Nigerian context and the enormous challenges that men are burdened with, it is imperative to build understanding around the issues that men face in order to mitigate suicidal tendencies in men.

“The IMD, therefore, provides the opportunity for the stakeholders to initiate clusters of independent activities to highlight the positive values of men to their families, communities and the society at large.

Falobi said, ” This is in relation to the context of their careers, families, health and mental wellness.”

He added that, according to the 2023 fact sheet by the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 700,000 people take their own life annually, aside from many more who attempt suicide globally.

“The consequence of a suicide action is that it is a tragedy that affects families, communities and larger society, with long-lasting negative effects and impact on the people left behind.

“Hence, suicide is emerging as a serious public health issue that has attendant greater consequences, especially with emerging indicators of increasing male-related suicides,” he added.

Falobi further said that in view of providing an avenue for men to ease off the tension and the burden they face, the Nigeria IMD coordinating team called on those in management and leadership positions to catch in on the uniqueness of the day.

”This is to celebrate and highlight the values of men within the structure of their work place.

“Especially in line with values that promote mental wellness and adapting to emerging challenges so as to forestall depressive and emotional tendencies that may lead to suicide,” Falobi said.