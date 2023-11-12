I’m sure I’m not going to marry a poor man – Actress Tracy Edwin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable Nollywood actress, Okechukwu Chidimma Tracy, known as Tracy Edwin on Instagram has told Potpourri that she is sure she cannot marry a poor man.

The actress was responding to a question on how far she can go for love.

She responded, “To be honest, I don’t know what I can do for love but I am very sure I am not going to marry a poor man because to me love won’t be enough.”

Tracy Edwin, in the course of the chat with Potpourri revealed 7 Nollywood actresses who have profoundly influenced her career and she holds them as her mentors in the acting sphere. They are Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, Chioma Chukwuka, Chika Ike and Ebube Nwagbo.

According to her, “Till date I have so much respect and admiration for them and they still inspire me, career wise and I pray and hope to get to that peak someday.”

Tracy Edwin got her first movie role in 2009 in a movie titled “FIFA Agent”, a continuation of “Osuofia” and “The World Cup”, a comedy movie directed my Afam Okereke

“I auditioned with many others ..during those days in Enugu most jobs were based on merit especially for newcomers. At first it wasn’t easy but as time went by I started building self confidence and boldness. It hasn’t been easy but so far God has been faithful,” she said.