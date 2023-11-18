I’m not thinking about playing for Nigeria — Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion

On-loan Atletico Madrid forward, Samuel Omorodion says he is focused only on representing Spain.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan at Alaves, was born in Spain to Nigerian parents.

The youngster is eligible to represent both countries.

The hulky striker has, however, declared his intention play for the La Rojas.

“Spain has given me the opportunity and I am very grateful for it. I don’t think about Nigeria. My goal is to debut with the senior side and have my career in Spain.”

Omorodion, who has been in stellar form for Alaves this season, has represented Spain at the U-19 and U-21 levels.