I’m in my fifties, still hearing ‘Nigeria will get better’ – Comedian AY laments

Popular comedian, AY Makun has bemoaned the state of the economy in Nigeria, wondering when the country will be better again.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thespian recounted how grew up hearing that Nigeria would be better, and even though he is now in his fifties, such hope is still being nursed as things keep getting worse in the country.

AY then went on to ask how many Nigerians make enough money to meet their daily basic needs.

He wrote, “Nigeria go better us what one grew up hearing. I’m still hearing it in my fifties. What kind of Groundhog Day existence do we live in in this country though? The more things seem to change, they remain the same.”

Captioning the post, AY Makun wrote: “How many of us do have wages more than sufficient enough to cover the bare cost of living in Nigeria?”